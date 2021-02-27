By Benson Michael

The Women Arise for Change Initiative has demanded the immediate rescue of the 317 schoolgirls abducted by terrorists in Zamfara State earlier on Friday.

A statement issued by the President, Women Arise, Dr. Joe Okie-Odumakin said the group considerEd the latest kidnap of these innocent school girls in Zamfara state, coming a few days after a similar incidence in Kagara, Niger State, as purely an act of terrorism and a sad reminder of the unforgettable abduction of over 200 school girls in Chibok about seven years ago.

“The attack on school children, particularly on girls, is targeted at demoralizing not only the girl-child but also other children from accessing education.

”It is sad that our country has been unable to mitigate against the reoccurrence of this kind of attack on our schools, despite all assurances after the Chibok incident.

“We hereby demand that just as the government rescued the schoolboys at Kankara in Katsina and the Dapchi schoolgirls in Yobe, it should, in the same vein, rescue the Zamfara schoolgirls in the quickest time possible,” the group said.

According to the statement, “there must be a renewed commitment from the Federal Government to tackle the menace of terrorism, which is no longer targeted at our territorial integrity but on lives, including those of innocent school children.”