The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Saturday, paid a condolence visit to the family of Oba Sikiru Woleola, who was the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara.

Mohammed was received by chiefs of the community led by the acting President of Ajase-Ipo Descendants’ Union, Alhaji Yakubu Ayanda.

Speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the visit, the minister described the deceased as a truly religious man who took his faith seriously.

He said the late monarch told him that he never believed he would be a king because he was the least favoured among the contenders.

He said: “I am here to commiserate with the people of Ajase-Ipo over the death of the monarch and pray for the soul of the departed and at the same time to pray for peace to reign in the whole of Ajase-Ipo land.

“The departed monarch was seriously a religious person, he took his religion seriously.

“I remember that each time I called him Kabiyesi, he would reply me that it is only God that is Kabiyesi.

“He always told me that if not for God, he would not have become the king, that he was the least favoured, that it was God’s wish and that he would never forget that,” the minister said.

Mohammed prayed Allah to admit the late traditional ruler into Aljanah and forgive all his sins.

“I am sure that the whole town and the state would miss him, but our prayer is that they choose a successor without any problem, a successor whose tenure would be as successful and as peaceful as his own,” he said.

Ayanda, who spoke for the community, thanked the minister for the visit and for condoling with the people on the death of their traditional ruler.

He also prayed that God would continue to protect the minister in the discharge of his national assignment.