By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has reacted to a statement by the Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) disowning her appointment as a Peace Ambassador.

Tonto had taken to Instagram informing her fans that she is now a “proud Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) Ambassador for Peace Building.”

However, the NCPC in a statement said the information was false as the actress was not given any appointment.

Reacting to the statement from NCPC, Tonto Dikeh insisted her disclosure of the appointment was not false.

She disclosed that there are “video proofs” to confirm that she was appointed but that she would rather respect the Commission’s decision and take the fall.

“My name is King Tonto Dikeh. Best believe I will never lie on any human being talk more of a commission of the federation. I can only simply say this is life and we all know what can go wrong in 1 sec,” she wrote.

“There are video proofs but I will rather take the fall and respect the commission decision. Thanks to every Christian body that fought against this growth,” she captioned her post.