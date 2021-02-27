Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde has approved the donation of an 18-seater bus to the Lanase Central Mosque, Aremo, Ibadan.

The governor, who was represented by his Special Assistant on Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Abdrasheed Abdul-Azeez said that the bus will greatly help the propagation of Islam in the state.

While presenting the bus, Abdul-Azeez said that the governor was highly appreciative of the support and prayers of the Islamic community to the success and stability of his administration thus far.

He also urged the Imam to continue to work for peaceful coexistence among all religions in the state.

The Governor’s aide said that the league of Imams and Alfa’s in the state has a duty to always preach peace and religious harmony, adding that by emphasising such in their sermons, the society will be better for all while the unity and oneness of the country will be enhanced.

According to him, economic growth of the state can only be guaranteed in an atmosphere where there is tolerance and love, adding that people should support the success of the governor Seyi Makinde- led administration to enable a peaceful environment.

While appreciating the governor for the donation, the chief Imam of Lanase Central Mosque, Imam Muritadha Olanase, commended the administration for enabling growth in the state.

He prayed for the success of the present administration, saying that religious harmony is of the essence in an environment in search of growth.