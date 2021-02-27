By Taiwo Okanlawon

Oby Ezekwesili, a former presidential aspirant in the 2019 general elections has again called for the mental and physical evaluation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s health.

The former Minister of Education, made the call amidst a growing level of insecurity in the country and an increasing rate of kidnapping in the North, especially in schools.

According to Ezekwesili, her demands went beyond asking Buhari and his government to bring back the missing Chibok girls, rescue the recently abducted students of Government Girls’ Secondary School, GGSS, in Zamfara, and others.

She said there was the need to commence the process of checking the President’s mental and physical health.

“My demand goes beyond asking @NigeriaGov of @MBuhari to #BringBackJangebeGirls,” she tweeted.

“My demand goes beyond asking Justice of Rescue for our schoolgirls.

“My demand is to commence the process for an independent medical evaluation of @MBuhari’s physical and mental capacity to govern,” she tweeted.

