President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his condolences to the Government and people of Bauchi State on the death of former Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Abdul Kafarati.

The President made his feelings known in a condolence message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Saturday in Abuja.

Kafarati died at the age of 67 years on Thursday night.

Buhari described the late former Attorney-General of Bauchi State, as a judge who fully understood the weight of the trust placed upon him in the discharge of his responsibilities.

He said: “The late Justice Kafarati would be sorely missed by the judiciary for the landmark judgments and contributions to the development and improvements in the country’s judicial system.

“He became the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court at a time the nation’s judiciary was facing tremendous challenges, but made lasting changes, notably in the welfare of judges and staff.”

The President also commiserated with the bench and the bar as they mourned the late chief judge, urging them to take solace in the fact that he rose to the pinnacle of his career.

President Buhari prayed that Allah would comfort the family and friends of the deceased, and grant the departed soul eternal rest.