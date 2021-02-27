Photo News: Jonathan receives award as African Leadership Person of the Year

Nigeria’s former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has received the African Leadership Person of the Year Awards for 2020.

The award was organised by the African Leadership Magazine.

He was honoured on Friday at the 9th edition of the award.

The former President was honoured as African Peace and Security Leader of the Year 2020.

Displaying his award on his Twitter handle, Jonathan said “Today, at the 9th edition of the African Leadership Person of the Year Awards, I was honoured as the African Peace and Security Leader of the Year 2020.

“I thank African Leadership Magazine for recognising my modest contributions to peace in Africa.”