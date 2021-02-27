The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria has urged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to decisively step up efforts to guarantee that all Nigerians are protected, irrespective of faith, ethnicity, or location.

The PFN stated this while condemning the abduction of students of Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe, Zamfara State by terrorists.

Rev. Dr. Felix I. Omobude, National President of PFN, said from all indications, the terrorists won’t stop the despicable act of serial-kidnapping of innocent students from schools.

According to him: “We (PFN) are disturbed that this incident is coming on the heels of the abduction in Kankara, Katsina state and Kagara, Niger State.

“The PFN empathises with the students, their families, the government and people of Zamfara state. We urge all Christians to pray fervently for the release of the students and for an improvement in the security situation in the country.

“We call on the government to intensify efforts at strengthening the level of security all over the country, with a worrisome upsurge in all sorts of criminal activities, with bandits, kidnappers and terrorists running riot.

“The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria urges the Federal Government to decisively step up efforts to guarantee that all Nigerians are protected, irrespective of faith, ethnicity or location, as security of lives and property is the primary responsibility of the government.