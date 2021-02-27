Outrage over attempt by soldiers, police to arrest Sunday Igboho

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigerians have expressed anger over Friday’s attempt by a joint team of soldiers, DSS and policemen to arrest popular Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho.

Igboho was on his way to visit Afenifere chieftain, Pa Ayo Adebanjo when the joint security team ambushed him on Lagos-Ibadan expressway, attempting to arrest him.

The intervention of his youthful supporters foiled the attempted arrest as they created a commotion.

since the incident occurred on Friday afternoon, Nigerians on twitter have been reacting to the attempted arrest.

According to Tosin Olugbenga, “Buhari and his handlers thinks Sunday Igboho is Yele Sowore that you would just arrest anyhow. I have said this countless times, this govt in its clueless way of handling things make heroes out of people. Ignore terrorists in the North, come after peaceful citizens in the south.”

Ifa Funsho, in his comment said “Sunday igboho is a pro Yoruba man and that’s what makes me love him.”

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu condemned the attempted arrest of Igboho.

“I condemn in totality the pathetic attempt to arrest Sunday Igboho earlier today. This is yet another deliberate act of provocation by the Fulani Caliphate. No #Fulani mass murderer, Miyetti Allah or bandit is under arrest. #Nigeria is on the brink! Igboho should not be touched,” he said.

Publisher of Ovation, Dele Momodu said “Why this harassment of CHIEF SUNDAY IGBOHO by agents of a government that knows the whereabouts of bandits who live inside remote forests and won’t go near them but have the temerity and shamelessness to terrorize a man who lives in his own beautiful home in Ibadan city?”

According to Dr. Dipo Awojide, “President of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Yerima Shettima in 2017 issued a 3 months ultimatum for all Igbos in Northern Nigeria to vacate. What he did is not any different from Sunday Igboho. The DOUBLE STANDARDS in Nigeria is visible to the blind and audible to the deaf.“

As for Reno Omokri, “The reason Government lost control of the Boko Haram situation is because they killed Mohammed Yusuf, the only man able to call Boko Haram to order. If @MBuhari kills Sunday Igboho, who will control his boys? The solution will become worse than the problem!”

Kayode Ogundamisi, in his reaction said “This guy right now is the least of your problems. Not even a Sunday Igboho Fan. All efforts should be directed inside the Forests occupied by TERRORISTS, the one wrongfully tagged as BANDITS. Terrorists with enough amour to wage a war against multiple States in Nigeria.”

A twitter user, Ayemojubar said “The army and DSS knew where bandits are hiding they didn’t invade and arrest them (at least Gumi is available to help) but it’s Sunday Igboho they preferred to arrest this afternoon if not for the people that rebel against it.

According to Akanni of Lagos, “The Federal Government actually want to arrest Chief Sunday Igboho for real…? The same DSS that couldn’t go after the terrorist/bandit. This is very laughable! Even Nigeria Governors Forum is considering negotiating with Bandit. Sometimes I ask myself, why am I here..?”