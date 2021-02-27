Ogun State Police Command has arrested Oludare Kadiri, the Deputy Speaker for the Ogun State House of Assembly, for alleged assault during the revalidation of membership of the All Progressives Congress.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the arrest.

He said the deputy speaker was arrested after he allegedly led suspected hoodlums to invade the residence of the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, in Oru-Ijebu, Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state.

Kadiri also represents Ijebu-North at the state assembly

He was also alleged to have led thugs to invade and vandalise the residence of a former State legislator Adebiyi Odugbesan.

He was said to have accused the SSG and Adegbesan of hoarding the registration materials for the APC membership registration and revalidation.

Kadiri was being held at the Criminal Investigation Department at the Police headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta for the offence.

“Some people reported him (Kadiri) to the police, accusing him of leading thugs to the house of a former lawmaker, where they attacked him and vandalised his House,” police spokesman Oyeyemi said.

“Another person also reported that he led thugs to the residence of the SSG and also vandalised the SSG’s house.

“A Supervisory Councillor in his local government also reported that he forcibly seized the registration materials and when the police went there to recover the materials, this same man led about 20 men and assaulted the Supervisory Councillor in the presence of the police and also held the policemen hostage for almost two hours.”

“Nobody is above the law, anybody who runs foul of the law has to face the music, that is why he was arrested and is being investigated and he will be charged to court after the conclusion of the investigation”.

Kadiri has denied the allegations, saying they were orchestrated to tarnish his political image.

Speaking through his aide, on Friday evening, Kadiri accused the SSG for engineering his arrest.

He also accused him of orchestrating his impeachment as the Deputy Speaker of the Ogun Assembly.

Kadiri said since the appointment of Talabi as the SSG by Governor Dapo Abiodun, he has been at loggerheads with him, particularly on matters that have to do with politics in Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state.