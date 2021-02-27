By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian Afro-soul singer and Riverland Records label star, Ric Hassani reveals that the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has banned his latest song, ‘Thunder Fire You’.

The singer added that the commission is also sanctioning radio stations that are airing the track which is off his newly-released album.

Hassani broke the news in a post on his Twitter page on Friday, but he did not disclose what led to the ban.

“So, the NBC has banned my song ‘Thunder Fire You’ and are fining radio stations that play it. Interesting,” he wrote.

The commission is yet to release a statement concerning the development.