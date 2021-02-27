By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Lagos State judicial panel hearing cases of police brutality and investigating the October 20, 2020 shooting has started hearing petitions against the Nigerian army despite the military officers being absent.

The army for the fifth time has snubbed summons of the judicial panel as the panel chairperson, Justice Doris Okuwobi (retd) ruled during the last adjourned date on Saturday, January 30, 2021 that cases against the army would be heard even if the army does not show up.

At the time of writing, the petition of Lucky Philemon, who alleged that Army officers shot him on October 20, 2020, is being heard by the panel.

Lucky Philemon testifies that as a result of shootings by army officials at the toll gate on the 20th of October, his left leg has been amputated rendering him jobless.

Details later…