It is now an offence to criticise President Muhammadu Buhari. That is the lesson DSS operatives have taught Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, a media aide of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State.

He was arrested on Saturday after demanding Buhari’s resignation over the failure of his government to arrest widespread abductions in the country.

Salihu’s father, the famous politician, Tanko Yakasai confirmed his son’s arrest to the Daily Trust.

He said Salihu is being detained by security operatives.

Tanko Yakasai said he is not sure of the location where his son is being held but he is certain that security operatives are the ones holding him.

Salihu criticised the Buhari government when news broke that 317 schoolgirls of Government Girls School were abducted on Friday.

“Clearly, we as APC government, at all levels, have failed Nigerians in the number one duty we were elected to do which is to secure lives and properties. Not a single day goes by without some sort of insecurity in this land. This is a shame! Deal with terrorists decisively or resign,” he had tweeted.

One of Salihu’s friends earlier blew the whistle that Salihu was missing.

Tweeting via @aburaees66, he wrote, “Family, friends and colleagues have been unable to locate @dawisu for at least 14 hours now, both lines of his have been unavailable since he left his home at about 4pm yesterday. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts please let us know! This is URGENT! Thank you”

Security agencies are yet to react to the reports on the detention of Salihu.

In October 2020, Ganduje had suspended Salihu for criticsing Buhari over the EndSARS crisis.

Back then, Salihu had said: “I’ve never seen a government with zero emphaty like that of president Buhari. So many times when his people are going through difficult time and expect some sort of tab on shoulder to reassure them that he is in charge, but he failed to do so. The I don’t care attitude is on another level.”