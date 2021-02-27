The 27 abducted students of Government Science Secondary School Kagara, in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State have been released.

Channels TV, quoting a official said the released captives and 15 others are on their way to Minna, the state capital.

The report said the 42 abductees were released from a location close to where the fifty-three bus passengers were released a week ago.

They are expected to be received by Governor Abubakar Bello at the Government House in Minna.

Twenty-seven students and 15 others were abducted by gunmen from the school on 17 February.

