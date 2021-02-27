File photo of the 53 abducted bus passengers in Government House Minna on 21 February

The 27 abducted students of Government Science Secondary School Kagara, in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State have been released.

Channels TV, quoting a official said the released captives and 15 others are on their way to Minna, the state capital.

The report said the 42 abductees were released from a location close to where the fifty-three bus passengers were released a week ago.

They are expected to be received by Governor Abubakar Bello at the Government House in Minna.

Twenty-seven students and 15 others were abducted by gunmen from the school on 17 February.

