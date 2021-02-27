Prince Bola Ajibola, a Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice has rated Western Nigeria Security Network, tagged “Operation Amotekun”, high in terms of its capacity to protect the people of Ogun State from Fulani marauders.

Prince Ajibola, who is the Chairman of Ogun State Elders’ Consultative Forum, stated that the establishment of “Operation Amotekun” is a timely strategy to curtail the trending menace of kidnapping, maiming, and killing by Fulani herdsmen.

He said the Security Outfit has been positioned “to work in collaboration with all other security agencies in the State to reduce crime and curb the nefarious activities of the unrepentant Fulani herdsmen who have continued to destroy farmlands, farm produce, as well as, kidnapping and killing innocent people, most especially in the Yewa and Ijebu axis.”

Speaking further, Ajibola noted that it was imperative for the good people of Ogun State “to continue to engage in dialogue where there are issues and tolerate one another because one must be able to give peace a chance”, adding that no society can develop meaningfully without peace.

“Like in any society, there will always be differences, but the people must accept their perceived differences with respect, love as members of the same family,” he added.

He however assured that “the present administration in the State led by Prince Dapo Abiodun will continue to work tirelessly to sustain the existing peace by bringing those that are perpetrating the evil act to justice”.