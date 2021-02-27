Imo VIPs mandate Uzodimma to go after Okorocha, others for looted funds

By Abankula

Prominent Imo indigenes and opinion moulders, among them traditional, religious, political, academic, business and youth leaders, on Saturday mandated Governor Hope Uzodimma to recover all looted funds by political leaders.

The Uzodimma government has already made moves to recover assets acquired by former governor Rochas Okorocha from suspected looted funds.

But the big assembly of who-is-who in the state today, strengthened Uzodimma’s hands in the pursuit of the loot.

In a resolution adopted at the meeting in Owerri today, the Imo leaders asked Uzodimma to use all legal means necessary to recover every property, including money belonging to the state which was stolen by any public official regardless of the status.

The delegates drawn from all walks of life from the three senatorial districts also said they are irrevocably committed to supporting the government of Uzodimma to ensure that his plan to rebuild Imo is achieved.

Those in attendance at the assembly came from the 305 wards.

The stakeholders made a resolution in writing that gave teeth to the mandate they gave to the Governor.

Prominent among those in attendance were a former governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim who was chairman of the stakeholders gathering, three deputy governors such as Eng. Ebere Udeagu, Ada Okwuonu and Jude Agbaso.

Others are former Speakers such as Kelechi Nwagwu and Chiji Collins, current Speaker Paul Emeziem and his deputy, Amara Iwuanyanwu, former Ambassador Greg Mbadiwe, retired deputy Inspector General of Police, Hilary Opara, Prof. Maurice Iwu, Dr. EJK.Onyewuchi, OK 2000, and many others.

“We the stakeholders from Imo State from the 305 wards in the state, after a meeting in Owerri on Saturday February 27, 2021 do hereby resolve to mandate the state government to recover every property, money or wealth stolen from Imo people by any person, no matter how highly placed,” the people resolved.

Earlier in an address read by Governor Uzodimma tagged: Imo State Must Be For All Imo People – the governor used the opportunity of the 4th Stakeholders meeting since he assumed office to brief Ndi Imo on his achievements so far in the last one year in office.

He also briefed them on the security situation in the state and the recent development involving the former governor of the State, Senator Rochas Okorocha who recently took the laws into his hands by going to forcefully unseal a property seized by government.

Governor Uzodimma reiterated his earlier stance that he has come to serve Imo people with sincerity of heart, noting that his government will only do the things that are in tandem with the wish of the people of Imo State.

He insisted that nothing will make him to change his vow to God regarding service to Imo.

He pleaded with the people to be wary of those who are instigating crises in parts of the state for selfish political reasons and maintained that his government will never allow such persons and the mercenaries they are using to wreak havoc in the state to have their way.