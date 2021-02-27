I have the capability to govern Benue – Atorough

Mr Julius Atorough, a governorship aspirant in Benue, said he is capable of governing the state, stating that he would justify the confidence his people reposed in him if given the mandate to govern the state in 2023.

Atorough stated this on Saturday at Amua at an occasion to honour him.

Atorough was honoured for his contribution to the development of Mbavaa Community Secondary School, Amua (MCSSA), Konshisha Local Government Area (LGA), Benue.

The governorship aspirant said he had all it takes to govern and encouraged his people to rally round him to enable him to actualise his political dreams.

“I am honoured by my people today because of my modest support to our community school.

“I have built two gigantic structures in the school, donated a number of computers and solar panels.

“I have been assisting people outside my community too.

“I foot their medical bills, school fees, and even settle their financial challenges,” he said.

He said that individuals and groups had been talking to him to vie for the governorship position, stressing that he had finally succumbed to their demand.

Meanwhile, Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue has promised to ensure that the Ge-Ikyobo-Amua-Anshagba road was completed before the end of his tenure.

Represented by Dr. Sarwuan Tarnongo, Special Adviser on Basic Education, Ortom said that he inherited the project but would ensure that it was completed before the end of his tenure.

He also promised to construct the road linking Agbeede in Konshisha with Vandeikya LGAs of the state.

Sen. Gabriel Suswam also promised to support any political aspiration of Atorough because he was a comprehensive being that was capable of delivering on any assignment given to him.

“Atorough is an asset to Mbavaa community, Tiv, Benue and Nigeria at large,” he said.

Represented by Mr Sam Kave, the Deputy Chairman of the local government, Suswam disclosed that as a result of his close affinity with Atorough he had initiated over 30 projects to be done only in Konshisha LGA alone in the 2021 budget.

Also, Mr Terver Akase, the Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Ortom promised to complement the efforts of Atorough by paying the third term fees for all the Senior Secondary School II students of MCSSA.

Akase further promised to pay two months out of the 19 months salary arrears owed the contract teachers of the school.

The Chairman, Central Planning Committee, Mr Edmund Asor, said that the people were blessed to have Atorough as their son, promising that they would not hesitate to support any of his ambitions.