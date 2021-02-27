Gov. Wike pays final tribute to Chief Ihunwo Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, was joined by several political leaders on Saturday for the funeral of his late uncle, Chief Charles Aleruchi Ihunwo Wike.

The late Chief Ihunwo Wike who passed on at the age of 87, was until his demise, the Eze Epara Kwurume Chukwuokahia Obasinwo IV of Rumuepirikom Clan in Apara kingdom of Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, Rivers State.

Present at the funeral ceremony were former Governors of Rivers State, Dr Peter Odili and Sir Celestine Omehia; former Imo State Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha; National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus.

Others dignitaries in attendance included former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Sir Austin Opara; Senator Sam Anyanwu; South-South zonal chairman of the PDP, Chief Dan Orbih; Chairman of the PDP in Rivers State , Ambassador Desmond Akawor; Chairman of Rivers Elders Council, High Chief Ferdinand Alabraba; Senator Barry Mpigi and several others.