By Abankula

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has confirmed the release of the 27 students, kidnapped by gunmen from Government Science secondary school, Kagara on 17 February.

The students were released along with 15 others.

“The Abducted Students, Staff and Relatives of Government Science Collage Kagara have regained their freedom and have been received by the Niger State Government”, Bello tweeted on Saturday.

Their release comes just a day after a separate raid on a school in Zamfara state where gunmen seized 317 girls.

Kidnappings for ransom by armed groups, many of whom carry guns and ride motorcycles, are common across many northern Nigerian states.

The recent attacks have raised concern about rising violence by armed gangs and Islamist insurgents.

Jihadist group Boko Haram carries out abductions in Nigeria’s turbulent northeast, as does a branch of Islamic State.

And according to security experts, some of the terrorists may be operating in the North west as well.

The abductions have become a political problem for President Muhammadu Buhari, a retired general who promised in 2015 to secure Nigeria, better than President Goodluck Jonathan.