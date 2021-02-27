By Taiwo Okanlawon

Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, a media aide of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has been relieved of his appointment for asking President Buhari’s resignation over his failure to tackle widespread abductions in the country.

According to a statement issued by the state government, Tanko-Yakasai who has since been arrested was sacked over his continued unguarded comments and utterances which are deemed contrary to the stand of the (APC) government which he is serving.

The state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who conveyed the governor’s directive in a statement Saturday, said the sack is with immediate effect.

“The aide had failed to differentiate between personal opinion and official stand on matters of public concern and therefore cannot be allowed to continue to serve in a government he does not believe,” Garba says.

Ganduje also warned political appointees and public servants to guard against making statements capable of drawing superfluous controversy.

Recall that Yakasai was earlier suspended by Ganduje after his remark about Buhari during the #EndSARS protest but was reinstated weeks after.

Earlier today, Salihu was arrested after demanding Buhari’s resignation over the failure of his government to arrest widespread abductions in the country in a tweet on Friday..

Salihu’s father, the famous politician, Tanko Yakasai confirmed his son’s arrest to the Daily Trust.

He said Salihu is being detained by security operatives.

Tanko Yakasai said he is not sure of the location where his son is being held but he is certain that security operatives are the ones holding him.

Salihu criticised the Buhari government when news broke that 317 schoolgirls of Government Girls School were abducted on Friday.

Salihu called on President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to either deal with bandits in the country or resign.