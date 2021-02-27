By Taiwo Okanlawon

Civil society organisation, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, on Saturday, joined other Nigerians to demand the immediate release of Salihu Tanko Yakasai, who was allegedly arrested by the Department of State Services.

“We condemn the unlawful arrest of journalist Salihu Tanko Yakasai simply for peacefully exercising his right to freedom of expression.

“Nigerian authorities should stop shutting up critics. Authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Mr Yakasai,” SERAP tweeted.

The group also criticized the Kano State government for sacking the journalist, saying the state authorities “are making a mockery of the Nigerian Constitution”.

Kano State authorities are making a mockery of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended] and international human rights obligations by sacking journalist Salihu Tanko Yakasai simply for allegedly criticising the government of President Buhari. Peaceful dissent is not a crime.

Yakasai, Special Adviser on Media to Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, was sacked on Saturday for criticising the All Progressives Congress and the regime of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) over the growing insecurity in the country.

Yakasai, who is the son of elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai, was whisked away on Friday in Kano hours after he tweeted that the Buhari-regime should secure Nigerians or resign.

Nigerian Twitter has since been calling for his release with the hashtag, #FreeDawisu, trending online.

See some tweets:

Ganduje aide dawisu, was arrested & taken to Abuja from Kano. Appointees ve conscience too & only an inhumane heart keeps mute while things deteriorate. First, he was suspended,recalled & now arrested! Posterity will surely remember Dawisu in the right side of history #FreeDawisu — 𝐌𝕆𝐇𝐍𝐈𝐂𝐄🔰 (@Mohnice_) February 27, 2021

This is why Dawisu was arrested 😳 Shame #FreeDawisu pic.twitter.com/rvenKnXDHw — Dr PamPam | Omo Iya Ologi (@UnclePamilerin) February 27, 2021

The SSS has denied arresting Dawisu! The Kano State director of the service told me “it’s a rumour”. Isn’t this reminiscent of Dadiyata’s mysterious disappearance? #FreeDawisu — Jaafar Jaafar (@JaafarSJaafar) February 27, 2021

Normally, the state director of the DSS would order the arrest. As at 1am today, the Kano state director of DSS had said they didn’t pick him. This means that Abuja operated independently without informing their colleagues in Kano. An anomaly! Why such a desperation? #FreeDawisu pic.twitter.com/HOO64pbya2 — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 27, 2021

Dawisu trusted that Alhassan who even called him a friend in that story. I now have it on good authority Dawisu had been invited to his house, for a normal friendly chat, Dawisu made to leave then he was told he couldn’t. Detained right there and then moved to Abuja #FreeDawisu pic.twitter.com/tRqip99TVZ — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 27, 2021

As long as one of us is not free, we all are not free.#FreeSomto #FreeDawisu — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) February 27, 2021

Dawisu was at the DSS office for over 14hours now just for this tweet, his crime was just for tweeting this harmless tweet about the insecurities we are facing and a failed system pls kindly #FreeDawisu pic.twitter.com/Vfo61ApicM — QUEEN IN THE NORTHHH (@Mareeyarhh) February 27, 2021

Bandits kidnapped over 300 students, Dawisu tweeted and criticized those responsible for protecting the girls. Guess what, Dawisu is now with DSS and the bandits are there waiting for their millions.#FreeDawisu — Al'ameen✨ (@Al_ameen_Yabo) February 27, 2021