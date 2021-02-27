Salihu Tanko Yakassai: arrested for criticising Buhari’s government

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Civil society organisation, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, on Saturday, joined other Nigerians to demand the immediate release of Salihu Tanko Yakasai, who was allegedly arrested by the Department of State Services.

“We condemn the unlawful arrest of journalist Salihu Tanko Yakasai simply for peacefully exercising his right to freedom of expression.

“Nigerian authorities should stop shutting up critics. Authorities must immediately and unconditionally release Mr Yakasai,” SERAP tweeted.

The group also criticized the Kano State government for sacking the journalist, saying the state authorities “are making a mockery of the Nigerian Constitution”.

Kano State authorities are making a mockery of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended] and international human rights obligations by sacking journalist Salihu Tanko Yakasai simply for allegedly criticising the government of President Buhari. Peaceful dissent is not a crime.

Yakasai, Special Adviser on Media to Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, was sacked on Saturday for criticising the All Progressives Congress and the regime of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) over the growing insecurity in the country.

Yakasai, who is the son of elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai, was whisked away on Friday in Kano hours after he tweeted that the Buhari-regime should secure Nigerians or resign.

Nigerian Twitter has since been calling for his release with the hashtag, #FreeDawisu, trending online.

