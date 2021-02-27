Two workers of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) are now battling to survive from injuries they sustained when their vehicle ran over a landmine allegedly planted by Boko Haram terrorists at Mainok, in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State.

It was gathered that the landmine set off a huge blast which badly damaged the four wheel drive and forcefully ejected some of the occupants of the vehicle.

PRNigeria reports that the workers, mostly engineers from the TCN and Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) were on their way to some sites to work on damaged facilities and restore electricity in Maiduguri and environs when their vehicle ran over the landmine.

The injured workers were evacuated to Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) for medical attention.

Terrorists have disrupted power supply to Maiduguri and other parts of the Borno State in recent times with their incessant attacks on electricity facilities.

A security source attributed the attack to leaked pictures on the activities of the TCN officials on social media towards the restoration of electricity in the affected areas of the state.