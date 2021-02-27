By Taiwo Okanlawon

Multiple award-winning Nigerian record producer, businessman, singer-songwriter, and philanthropist Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, has acquired a new luxury mansion in Lagos.

The music business mogul shared the news to his followers in an Instagram post on Friday night.

“Added this new crib to the portfolio. Shhhhh my new neighbors are sleeping,” he wrote in the post alongside pictures of the mansion which is located in the highbrow area of Lekki in Lagos.

In 2019, Don Jazzy unveiled the newly built multimillion naira mansion tagged “Mavin Creative Studios” as Mavin Corporate Headquarters to celebrate his 37th birthday.

The music business mogul on social media pages shared the video and photos of the interior and exterior decor of the building and accompanied it with a long note in the caption.

He wrote in the caption; “All glory to GOD for making me see another year. GOD has been soooo faithful to me. They say a fool at forty is a fool forever so Turning 37 today makes me feel like Jazzy you have only 3 more years to be a fool o lol ? ?????. As I get older I strive to make sure #Allisinorder with my business. So In addition to my birthday celebration, we at Mavin are also unveiling our new creative and corporate spaces.”

“We are happy to move to our new spaces. Mavin Records has grown over the years on the corporate and creative side which influenced the decision to relocate our business to two separate spaces with the corporate space in Victoria Island, Lagos and the creative studios in Lekki, Lagos.”

“The new spaces will help us ensure our teams are happier, further boost productivity and creativity as we continue to execute our growth plans. Thanks for the love and support always,” he concluded.

Don Jazzy has established himself as a household name in the Nigerian entertainment industry with strings of projects, collaborations, and awards.

He has been seen featuring many Instagram comedians such as Mr Macaroni, Bae U, and a host of others.

Don Jazzy co-founded Mo’ Hits Records in 2004. Following the closure of the aforementioned record label, he set up Mavin Records in 2012.