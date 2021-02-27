Justice T. A. O Oyekan-Abdullai of the Lagos State High Court, Igbosere on Friday, ordered the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu to direct his officers, currently stationed at the premises of Eko Club, Surulere to vacate.

The judge gave the order while ruling on a motion ex-parte dated February 24 and filed on February 25. The suit was filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Eko Club which was the claimant.

Listed as first and second respondents in the suit are Chief Babatunde Rasheed Fanimokun and the State Commissioner of Police, Odumosu.

Justice Oyekan-Abdullai in the ruling held: “Upon this motion ex-parte dated 24th day of February 2021 and filed on the 25th day of February, 2021, praying for the following : An interim mandatory order directing the second respondent (Commissioner of Police) along with all his police officers stationed at the claimants premises at Eko Club Close, off Bode Thomas Road, Surulere, Lagos State to vacate the said premises forthwith pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed herewith.

“An interim mandatory order directing that the Claimant be at liberty to re-enter and take possession of his premises at Eko Club Close, off Bode Thomas Road, Surulere, Lagos State, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed herewith.

“An order directing that any interim order herein be serve on the respondents along with the originating process and motion on notice already filed.

“And for such further order as this honourable court may deem fit to make in the circumstances of this case. Upon reading the affidavit of Taju Jaiye Agoro, male, Muslim of No. 29, Araromi Street, Onike, Lagos.

“And after hearing G. M. O Oguntade SAN and T. J Odesola for claimant, I hereby granted all the prayers of claimant as prayed.”

The judge also ordered that there must be no re-occurrence of a social club being stormed by the police in Lagos State.

While the motion of notice has been adjourned till March 10, 2021 for hearing.