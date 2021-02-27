The Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) has denied appointing Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh as the commission’s Ambassador for Peace.

It will be recalled that Tonto Dikeh on Friday took to social media to announce that she’s now a “proud Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) Ambassador for Peace Building.”

In a press statement issued by the NCPC on Friday, the commission stressed that it had not appointed Dikeh as an ambassador.

It said Dikeh paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev Yakubu Pam, on 25th February, 2021.

The statement also stated that it was Dikeh who expressed her willingness and interest in partnering with the Commission in the area of peace building.

The statement reads: “The Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission NCPC wishes to state in categorical terms that King Tonto Dikeh paid an official courtesy visit to the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission Rev Yakubu Pam on 25th February, 2021 at the corporate headquarters of the Commission in Abuja.

“As the founder of Tonto Dikeh Foundation, she expressed her willingness and interest in partnering with the Commission in the area of peace building.

“She equally cashed in on the visit to commend the NCPC boss for his positive and relentless peace initiatives across the country.

“However, we are suddenly inundated with claims from King Tonto Dikeh herself that she has been officially appointed as Ambassador of peace by this great Commission. This claim has gone viral in the media.

“The Commission frowns at this claim which is a clear misrepresentation of what transpired.

“The fact remains that the Executive Secretary of NCPC never appointed King Tonto Dikeh an Ambassador of Peace for NCPC and this was not part of her visit therefore this claim by her is spurious, unfounded and should be discarded and seen by all Nigerians as a figment of her imagination.

“Nevertheless, we appreciate her desire to partner with us in our peace building initiatives and in the area of pilgrimage sponsorship to the Holy Land.”

Reacting to NCPC’s statement, the actress insisted she didn’t lie and that there are video proofs to show she’s telling the truth but that she is willing to take the fall.

See her post on Instagram post below:

