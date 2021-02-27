With the rapid rise of Netflix and YouTube, it’s clear the way we consume content is changing. Though traditional TV will have its place, many consumers today are moving towards streaming their TV content. And with over 15 million active accounts and 7 billion hours watched monthly, Roku is one of the fastest growing TV streaming platforms in the world.

That’s why Liberian -born, US-based business magnate, global educator and founder and chairman of Current9.com, Boniface Ogunti created Boniface Ogunti TV – an exclusive TV show for Roku

On YouTube, Boniface Ogunti has gained an international online following of over 1.2 million subscribers from over 127 countries. Boniface Ogunti provides advice and insights into business, entrepreneurship, and personal growth for ambitious individuals.

With over 1.2 million subscribers on YouTube, Boniface Ogunti has one of the widest reach on YouTube alongside names such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Will Smith, and Russell Brand.

In addition to amassing an international online following of over 3.5 million followers, Boniface Ogunti is also a highly sought-after media talent.

He has been featured and interviewed on news networks such as ABC, MSNBC, CBS, and Fox Business News. Ogunti has also been featured in publications such as Forbes and CNBC.

Boniface conducts interviews with the top founders and CEOs from around the world to gain insight into their experience, knowledge, and wisdom. This podcast is for serious High Income Entrepreneurs who want to learn how to succeed against all odds.

His podcast covers everything from branding, to venture capital, to building billion dollar empires, and everything in between.

Ogunti migrated from Liberia to the United States of America at the age of 7. By the age of 21 he had amassed over $2.5 million dollars.