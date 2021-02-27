Foremost Nigerian socio-political activist, and co-convener of the Bring Back Our Girls Movement, Aisha Yesufu, on February 26, 2021, criticized the Nigerian President, President Muhammadu Buhari over his reactions to insecurity in the country.

Yesufu while speaking in an interview with Channel TV, on Friday night, said President Buhari’s body language has continued to embolden the terrorists.

She said the bandits know that the President is ineffective, which has led to the increase of insecurity in the country.

“We are used to a president whose words mean nothing. He says one thing, and another thing happens,”

“The body language of President Muhammadu Buhari enables the terrorists. They know that we have an ineffective President and Commander-In-Chief, we have an incompetent one, a clueless one, who does not even bother about what is happening in the country.” She said.

“Yesterday we buried seven military officers, the best that we have, the nation was in mourning and the President was a few minutes away from where they were and the president didn’t even turn up, what does that signify? It is high time we begin to make serious demands on the president.

“This is such a sad moment especially with the fact that our government has not learnt anything in spite of almost seven years of advocacy that we’ve been calling on the government to do the right thing and to do the needful to ensure that the citizens are protected.

“Before the Chibok Girl’s abduction, there was actually the Guniyadi killings where 29 boys were slaughtered in their schools”. She added.

Since one of the major abductions in the country happened in 2014 – (the abduction of over 200 schoolgirls in Chibok, Borno State), Yesufu has been at the forefront of the calls made to the Federal Government to ensure the release of all abductees, as well as, to curb the rate of insecurity in the country.