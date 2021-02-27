Michael Adeshina

The Department of State Services has finally confirmed that Salihu Tanko Yakasai is in its custody.

Yakasai was arrested on Saturday after demanding Buhari’s resignation over the failure of his government to arrest widespread abductions in the country.

DSS State Director, Muhammad Alhassan had early denied the arrest, saying, “we have not arrested or even invited Salihu, don’t forget he is our friend, sometimes, he advises us on issues of critical Security situations in Kano”.

However, DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, on Saturday night, admitted that Yakasai was arrested.

Afunanya, however, noted that Yakasai’s arrest was beyond his opinion about President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He said: “This is to confirm that Salihu Tanko-Yakasai is with the Department of State Services. He is being investigated over issues beyond the expression of opinions in the social media as wrongly alleged by sections of the public.”