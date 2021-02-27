Some suspected armed robbers on Friday attacked the residence of Chief Akin Oke, the acting Chairman of the Oyo State All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Oluyole area of Oyo State.

According to reports, the armed robbers carted away a vehicle belonging to the political party.

Dr. Abdulazeez Olatunde, the Caretaker Publicity Secretary of the party, confirmed the attack on Saturday.

Olatunde urged anyone with useful information about the vehicle to report to the nearest police station or contact the APC Secretariat in the state.

Speaking, Olatunde said, “This announcement is intended to notify members of the Public, the theft of the white hummer bus with the inscription of All Progressives Congress Oyo State on it; it was stolen, Friday 26th February 2021 at the Premises of the State Party Chairman.

“This is to alert security operatives within and outside Oyo State and members of the public that wherever the white hummer bus is found should be reported to the nearest police station or the nearest APC office or better still call 080-3463-1890.”