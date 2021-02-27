Former Presidential Aspirant, Adamu Garba, says there is no difference between the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu; popular Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemi well known as Sunday Igboho; and leader of Boko Haram terror group, Abubakar Shekau.

“There is practically no difference between Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho and Abubakar Shekau except that Shekau started much earlier than the rest two. Plain and simple,” Garba wrote on Twitter.

Tweeps, however, disagreed with Garba.

@DavidChia20 exclaimed, “What a docile comparison! You know they are incomparable. The later (Shekau) is a serial killer, while the rest are just clamouring for freedom from their oppressors.”

“Nnamdi Kani doesn’t kill anyone in the East and Sunday Igboho hasn’t also. Can you say the same about Shekau?” @amtgbanks asked.

“Has Nnamdi Kanu or Sunday Igboho abducted any Nigerian citizen?” @OfokansiH queried.

Reacting to questions raised by his comment, Adamu Garba stated that: “Nnamdi Kanu ordered killings & destruction. But he is an agitator & should be left alone.

“Sunday Igboho ordered killings & destruction. But he is a freedom fighter & should be celebrated.

“Yet Fulani should be condemned as a terrorist!”

Another commentator, however, asked Adanu Garba about Sheikh Gumi.

“You have forgotten to mention Sheikh Gumi who is the comptroller general for Banditry and yet to be arrested,” Manjay @jinadu_lekan stated.

The ex-presidential aspirant, replied that he initially supported the style of famous Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, who had been seen hobnobbing with bandits in the forests of Zamfara and Niger State of late.

“I like Sheikh Gumi’s initial approach I was in supported of him. However, it turned out he’s very critical of government while seeking for peace. This is contradictory. As a peace negotiator, he should seek level playing field than outright condemnation of one against the other,” he noted.