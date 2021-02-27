By Aminu Garko/Minna

Parents of the 27 abducted students of Government Science College, Kagara, have commended Niger state government for securing their release, along with 15 others.

Gunmen on 17 February abducted the students , three staff and 12 family members.

They were released today after spending 10 days with their captors.

The students arrived Minna amidst tight security at about 9.45 a.m.

They were received by the state government officials at the Niger state Development Company Suites.

A Team of medical personnel was deployed to the facility, to check the health status of the former captives.

Aliyu Isah, said his wife and five of his children were among the victims who regained freedom.

“I just want to thank God for the safe return of my wife and children. I went through sleepless nights because I didn’t know the condition they were in,” he said.

Isa lauded Gov Bello for his concern since the incident happened.

” I am very happy and pray such thing will never occur again in our state .

” I went through trauma. It is something you don’t wish for your enemy”, he added.

Another parent, Abubakar Musa said he and other family members had prayed for the safe return of their wards.

“Six of my children are among the victims. Even though I have not met with them, I am optimistic that I will meet them in good health.

“I want to thank God for the safe return of the children. I am happy and glad that they have been released,” he said.

A woman said her sister was among the released victims.

” I can not tell you what I went through just by thinking of what condition my sister was in, but I thank God for her safe return,” she said.

Mobile Police and civil defence personnel were seen at the hotel as journalists were barred