By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Man City manager, Pep Guardiola has said that City winning 20 games in succession could be the greatest achievement under his tenure.

The citizens grind out a 2-1 win over West Ham, with the visitors pushing the Premier League leaders until almost the last kick of the game.

But the winning run goes on and records continue to fall as City march on relentlessly.

Guardiola at his post-match press conference said “It is so difficult,” said Pep. “To have 20 wins in this period, I think this could be the greatest achievement we have done.

“It doesn’t mean we have won the title of course, but in winter time in England, every three days a game, COVID-19 situation, injuries… winning, winning, winning shows strength, mentally.

“When you have a run of many, many victories, you have games like this. I remember against Brighton we suffered a lot for 20 minutes, Fulham as well.

“Every person who saw the game today knows it was really tough – the opponent is incredibly difficult.

“So a big compliment to West Ham – after 26 games they are in the Champions League positions and that is because of a lot of work.”