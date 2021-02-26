By Abubakar Ahmed

A cameraman with Thunder Blowers, an online media company has been taken for treatment after he was attacked by some residents of Jangebe in Talata-Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara who are aggrieved over the abduction of over 300 schoolgirls from their community early Friday.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the aggrieved residents, mostly children and women, took to the streets in protest against the abduction, destroying vehicles entering the village with sticks and stones.

The angry mob attacked two vehicles conveying journalists from various media houses, including NAN, AIT, TVC, Channels and the Thunder Blowers cameraman.

However, it was learnt that the cameraman who was seriously wounded on his forehead and was rushed to Gusau, the state capital for treatment.

Over 300 female boarding Science secondary school students were abducted from Jangebe and were taken to an unknown destination by armed gunmen who invaded the school in early hours of Friday.

As of time of filing this report, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Abutu Yaro, along with the state Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Dauran, were seen pacifying the protesters.

The officials were yet to make a statement as they make frantic efforts to mobilise into the affected town.