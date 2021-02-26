By Abubakar Ahmed

The Commissioner of Police in Zamfara, Abutu Yaro, has assured that the 317 female students abducted from Government Girls Science Secondary School, Jangebe early Friday morning by yet to be identified gunmen will be rescued safely.

“l can assure you that we will rescue all the students unhurt,” the CP said while speaking to journalists on Friday in Jangebe, Talata-Mafara Local Government Area of the state.

He, however, expressed dismay with members of the affected community who resorted to taking laws into their hands by attacking vehicles including those on rescue mission and journalists and appealed for calm.

“People must understand that the government and security agents are on their side and against the bandits that is why it is very important for them to see the need to allow security agents do their work effectively and rescue the victims.

“We are doing our best along with all sister security agencies, members of the vigilantè group and the state government to get to the bottom of this matter.

Some residents who spoke with journalists said that the bandits came in their hundreds riding on motorcycles and shooting in the air before entering the school around 2 a.m on Friday.

A staff of the school, who spoke to NAN on condition of anonymity, said that 60 of the girls were safe as some of them hid from the attackers during the invasion.