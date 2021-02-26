By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nollywood actress, Lilian Afegbai has urged her fans not to tattoo her name on their body, adding that she would rather appreciate material gifts such as Range Rover.

In recent times, fans have initiated tattooing images or names of their favourite celebrities on their body as a new trend.

Ka3na, Nkechi Blessing, and Bobrisky have been victims of this trend, causing intense controversies across social media platforms with many users expressing different opinions.

In the latest episode of her vlog, Afegbai urged her fans not to engage in the latest trend in the name of expressing their love for her.

“For me, l don’t want you to tattoo me on your body, buy me a Range Rover. You think we don’t want a Range Rover? That’s what we want. Don’t tattoo me. You can do that to anyone else but no me. Instead of tattooing me on your body, just send me Range Rover or G-wagon,” she said.

The movie star said while it’s not out of place for people to do such for their “cherished” celebrities, they must understand that it is something they would have to live with forever.

“I understand that people can actually love someone unconditionally and be crazy about them. So, The question, however, is are you going to love such a person forever no matter what they do?” she queried.

She also enjoined those in relationships to ensure they think thoroughly before engraving the image of their partners on their own body.

“If you guys fight, are you going to cut that hand? Before you tattoo someone on your body, be sure it’s forever,” she added.

“I don’t think it’s right. Me l can’t do it. That’s my opinion. Maybe my child, my name because that’s mine. I can’t even tattoo my family on my body.”

Watch the full clip: