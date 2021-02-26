Islamic scholar Sheikh Ahmad Gumi said abductors of the Zamfara schoolgirls were not the bandits he recently met but a splinter group.

Zamfara Commissioner of Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Dauran, confirmed the abduction but could not confirm the number of the students abducted as at press time.

However, Gumi told The Nation, that he may also help in reaching out to bandits who carried out today’s attack.

The Islamic scholar, who appeared to have reached out to the bandit leaders he recently met, stated categorically “They are not the ones that abducted the girls. It is a splinter group.”

When asked whether he would be going to Zamfara to meet the bandits for talks and plea for release of the school girls, Sheikh Gumi simply said, “maybe”.