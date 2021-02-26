By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian actor, comedian, producer and movie director Ayodeji Richard Makun, also known AY has enlisted popular Nollywood actors Kanayo O Kanayo, Segun Arinze and others for his upcoming movie titled ‘Almajiri’.

The movie also stars Alexx Ekubo, Annie Idibia, Rahama Sadau, Seyi Law, Ali Nuhu, Sani Danger among others.

AY shared pictures and a video from the making of the movie on Instagram on Wednesday.

According to him, the movie is based on true life experiences in the Northern part of the country.

“The most honest form of filmmaking it to make a film that tells our stories and existing realities. We are currently on working on a film titled ALMAJIRI. It is based on true life experiences in the northern part of Nigeria. The movie Almajiri is designed to tell a very common story of children who are subjected to the high level of poverty faced by most families living in that region.

“These children often wander the streets begging for food, clothes, and other necessities thus making them vulnerable to chronic ill-health, sexual and physical abuse, human trafficking, slavery, drugs etc,” he wrote.

Segun also shared pictures on Instagram, saying filmmaking is an art that demands the body and soul.

“Film making is an art that demands your body and soul as you strive to give your best. The Actor’s joy is in the truth. The moments he/she creates and the reality he/she lives in,” he wrote.

“See not who the Actor is, but what the Actor has become. These are images from The Movie ‘ALMAJIRI.’”

Alexx Ekubo on his part wrote: “Acting is not about dressing up, it’s about stripping bare.

You have to let go of what you think is important to you.

“It’s a Jump of trust.Because good roles, that show your range & depth as an actor are hard to come by. A good actor with no opportunity, can never make it.

“However a good actor with the right opportunity has a shot. Without the opportunity it doesn’t matter how good you are. Thank you, @aycomedian, for the opportunity to play Salihu on #AlmajiriTheMovie.”

Annie Idibia also said the most honest form of filmmaking it to make a film that tells our stories and existing realities.

“This is something unusual and different coming from the AY brand. Expect to see artistic and spectacular performances by: @aycomedian @alexxekubo @AliNuhu @RahamaSarah @SaniDanger @Segunarinze @kanayo.o.kanayo @SeyiLaw @Brodashaggi And yours truly #AnnieIdibia #Fabolus2Gangstar,” she wrote.