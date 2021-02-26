By Florence Onuegbu/Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday said that the foundation for the proposed 4th Mainland Bridge would be laid before the end of year 2021.

Sanwo-Olu made this known during the 16th Executive/Legislative Parley, with the theme: ”A Consensus Agenda for Rebuilding Lagos”, organised by the Office of Civic Engagement.

He said that the government was determined that execute the Fourth Mainland Bridge, as it would improve movement in the state.

”We did not politically promise Fourth Mainland Bridge but we are going to do Fourth Mainland Bridge.

”With your prayers and by the grace of Almighty God, we shall turn the sod and lay the foundation for the building and construction of that Fourth Mainland Bridge before the end of this year.

”We are on course and I am sure that the 37km ring road is on track, which will change the face of transportation and movement in Lagos,” the governor said.

He said that his administration was on course to complete the two rail projects started several years back, both the Blue Line and the Red Line.

According to him, before the end of the administration, the project will be completed and trains will move on the two rail lines.

”It is a commitment that we have given to Lagosians and it is a commitment that we will see will come to fruition because we have finished the financial closure and we are excited about that project,” he said.

Speaking on the theme of the parley, Sanwo-Olu said that it came up as a result of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the EndSARS protest mayhem on the state.

He said that with the level of destruction, there was no alternative than to start rebuilding Lagos.

All stakeholders in the development and growth of Lagos State, according to him, have to come together to share experiences and proffer solutions.

”In the next 48hrs, we shall be sharing ideas on how best to reposition Lagos, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic, and of EndSARS destruction on one hand, and developing strategies to forestall youth restiveness on the other hand.

”We are working steadily towards achieving a Greater Lagos that will be a pride of all.

”As a government, we need to scale up our activities and work as a team so that we can continue to discharge our responsibilities with the ultimate goal of meeting the yearnings and aspirations of our people,” the governor said.

In her address of welcome, the Special Adviser, Office Of Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, said that the executive and legislature would discuss extensively around the theme of the retreat – ”A Consensus Agenda for Rebuilding Lagos”.

She said that the discussion in the next 48 hours would help to fast track the rebuilding of the state.

Adebowale said that they would delve deeply into issues such as Youth Leadership Role, Grassroots Development: catalyst for growth, and Role of Social Media in Nation Building, among others.