By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Family members of 11 passengers abducted three days ago by gunmen, suspected to be sea pirates from a passenger boat conveying them from the Bille Jetty in Port Harcourt to Bonny Island are becoming increasingly worried over lack of information on their whereabout.

Also, stakeholders in maritime business in Rivers State, are also expressing fears over lack of information or contact from the abductors of the passengers and inability of the police to rescue the abductees.

Chairman of the Bonny Maritime Union Workers, Henry Jumbo, who is also worried over the incident, said the boat left the Bille Jetty in Port Harcourt about 8am on Tuesday and no word has been heard from any of the passengers or the boat driver since then.

He appealed to the security operatives to do more in their search for the abducted passengers.

He also urged the state governor and the local government chairmen to provide more gunboats for patrols on the waterways .