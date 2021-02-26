Portugal is set to allocate 5 percent of its share of coronavirus vaccine doses to African nations.

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa disclosed on Friday at the end of an EU session.

His country’s donation would focus on countries where Portuguese is the main language.

The proposal follows a suggestion from French President Emmanuel Macron, who has urged rich nations to share 4 or 5 per cent of their vaccine doses with needier countries. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has also shown interest in the idea.

Costa’s statement builds on promises made by all 27 EU national leaders on Thursday to extend aid amid the crisis.

dpa/NAN