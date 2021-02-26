Agency Report
The Zamfara State Police Command, in collaboration with the military, has commenced a search and rescue for the 317 Jangebe schoolgirls abducted by terrorists early today.
Scores of terrorists kidnapped the students of Government Girls Science Secondary School Jangebe in Talata Mafara LGA at about 0100 hours.
Mohammed Shehu, the PPRO of the command, said the commissioner of Police Abutu Yaro, the Force Commander Operations Hadarin Daji, Major General Aminu Bande, Brigade Commander 1 Brigade, Nigeria Army Gusau and other state government officials were in Jangebe to complement the ongoing rescue operation.
The CP while interfacing with the Principal of the school and the parents appealed to them to be calm as joint efforts of the Police and other security agencies will assuredly lead to the successful rescue of the students.
