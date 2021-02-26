By Abujah Racheal/Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 634 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total infections in the country to 154,476.

The agency also logged six deaths, raising the total fatalities in the country to 1,891.

Twenty states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) reported the infections.

Lagos recorded 259 infections, followed by Osun with 45, Edo, 38; and Ogun with 35 infections.

According to the NCDC the number of people who have recovered increased by 881 on Thursday.

Among these were 236 community recoveries in Lagos State and 79 in Imo, managed in line with its guidelines.

NCDC added that the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 20,863 in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,489,103 people were tested since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

Here is a breakdown of the new infections:

Lagos-259

Osun-45

Edo-38

Ogun-35

FCT-33

Anambra-26

Imo-24

Ondo-24

Akwa Ibom-20

Plateau-20

Abia-19

Kaduna-19

Ebonyi-17

Borno-10

Rivers-10

Kano-9

Delta-8

Kebbi-7

Nasarawa-4

Oyo-3

Enugu-2

Ekiti-2

154,476 confirmed

131,699 discharged

1,891 deaths