A colourful mural of the Argentine player and legend, Diego Maradona who died on Nov. 25, has been unveiled in Bueno Aires.

His death sparked an outpouring of grief from Buenos Aires to Naples, Italy.

The mural was done by a group of artists called Commando Maradona, who are helping to bring the soccer star back to life, one mosaic tile at a time.

The work, in front of the Argentinos Juniors stadium where Maradona played the early years of his career, is part of a series of mosaics the group has produced for the last three months, to honour the day of his death.

“We are transforming our pain into a mural in a public space,” said Gonzalo López Lauch, a member of the group with Paula Soto and Gabriela Pereyra.

The mosaics, made up of small tiles to ensure they are durable and easy to fix in case of vandalism, show Maradona in a jersey of one of the teams he played for, looking at the horizon.

Residents from the community are invited to add the final pieces to the mosaics, a reflection of how Maradona was a national hero in spite of well-documented issues of addiction.

“Maradona is a sample of Argentina, an imprint of our nation, part of our DNA, part of our blood,” López Lauch said.

Maradona, a world champion with the Argentine team at the 1986 World Cup, died in November after battling illness and drug and alcohol addiction.

He was honoured with a period of lying in state with thousands of people coming to pay their last respects.