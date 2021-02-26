By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Dubai-based Nigerian socialite, Ismail Mustapha, better known as Mompha blasted crossdresser Bobrisky and actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday after he was dragged into their feud.

Mompha who was mentioned by a fan in the feud said both celebrities are his friends.

But he described them as crazy.

“Wetin man go do, they are both my paddy but them dey craze, he said.

Bobrisky and Nkechi Blessing started their social media war on Thursday over an Instagram post when a fan commented under Nkechi’s post.

A Bobrisky fan alleged that Nkechi apologized to a fan who tattooed her name out of fear that the crossdresser had warned fans to mind celebrities they follow.

Nkechi Blessing responded to the post, stating that perhaps both Bobrisky and the fan are mad.

Thereafter, Bobrisky and Nkechi began exchanging words.