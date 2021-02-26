Former Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin has said that any female customer who wants to sleep with her husband will have to pay her.

The actress turned businesswoman stated this in an Instagram post on Monday, saying that he has really invested her time and energy on her husband.

In the video she said, “You want to do a private meeting with Mr Lawal then you have to contact me since we are business partners.

“You all knew what Mr Lawal looked like before wedding and what he looks like after. It is not easy, it’s as if one is nurturing a baby. I know he is an handsome man, very tall and cute.

