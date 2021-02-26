Agency Report

Lady Gaga has offered $500,000 for the return of two of her dogs that were allegedly stolen off a Los Angeles street after her dog walker was shot.

The “Rain on Me” singer, born as Stefani Germanotta, will give the reward for the French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, with “no questions asked,” NBC News reported.

News of her offer came as Hollywood dog walkers are reportedly seeking to protect themselves and their four-legged charges.

Several companies told TMZ they’ve ramped up security and changed their schedules to prevent a similar incident.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to ITK that a male victim was shot just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1500 block of North Sierra Bonita Avenue in Hollywood.

The victim was transported to the hospital and his condition is unknown, while a suspect “fled in a white vehicle” toward Hollywood Boulevard.

Authorities wouldn’t confirm or comment on any connection to Lady Gaga, who was one of several high-profile performers at President Biden’s inauguration last month.

Multiple news outlets reported Thursday that a pair of dogs belonging to the entertainer, was taken during the shooting.

Lady Gaga’s reps are reportedly asking anyone “who has the dogs” to email KojiandGustav@gmail.com.

The 34-year-old “A Star is Born” actress has frequently posted on social media about her canine companions over the years, referring to Koji as her “little buddy.”