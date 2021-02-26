No fewer than 200,000 market woman, artisan and youths are to benefit from Aviary Association Worldwide grants in Ikeja.

The association in partnership with some International Non Governmental Organizations said it is worried about the unexpected pandemic which has inched on the world’s economy and then thought it wise to assist the government to ease the people off unnecessary stress.

The president of the association, Akete Chapter, Mr Micheal Ekundayo said the aim of the launching of Financial Empowerment scheme and Sustainable Development Goal which was held at Ikeja Local Government, was to support the government to create a better environment for the people.

He said most market women did not live within their income, saying many of them took loans which they started paying back a week after receiving the loan and “mostly, they pay above their income and within six weeks their market is down and they have nothing left, therefore the association has decided to do the fund in three categories, N20,000, N30,000 and N50,000 categories for each person based on their market value.”

When asked when the fund would be disbursed and how much in total, he said he could not say in particular but that in a month’s time they expected a lot because it would be sponsored by four International NGOs.

He also hinted that the empowerment scheme which was sponsored by International Partners would be disbursed by the local government to the beneficiaries with their means of identification and that there would be awareness once the programme is about to be started.

“We are looking at over 200,000 petty traders, artisans and entrepreneur youth in Ikeja. The grants will follow a due process because it is being sponsored by our International partners NGOs, so there is not this it my sister or my in-law.

“The disbursement will be done through Ikeja Local Government and beneficiaries will provide their means of Identification.”

The Vice Chairman of Ikeja LG Hon Musibau Yomi Mayungbe said despite no one expected the pandemic, the government has done more than enough to ease the people off stress and to make live meaningful for the people but they still don’t appreciate the govt effort.