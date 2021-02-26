By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Afro-pop singer, Azeez Adeshina Fashola popularly called Naira Marley has said if he becomes president of Nigeria, he would ban alcohol and legalise weed.

Naira Marley revealed his presidential ambition in a video. stating that he would ban alcohol and legalize weed to prevent men from beating up their wives.

The Marlian president also said he would ensure 24-hour power supply in the country and promote unity across tribes and religion.

“If I become President, I’ll ban alcohol and legalise weed because men beat up their wives under the influence of alcohol and drink and drive but if you smoke weed, nothing of such happens.

“I’ll also provide 24hrs of electricity. I will not allow anyone to pollute the air with generator fume.

“I don’t want to hear Christianity, Muslim separation comments or separation among Nigerians because of tribe. We must all be one,” Naira Marley said.