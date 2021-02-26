Speaker, the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other political leaders on Friday called for need to rebuild Lagos, aftermath of #EndSARS destruction of properties in the state in 2020.

They spoke at the 16th Executive /Legislative Parley held in Victoria Island, Lagos, on Friday.

Some others who spoke at the event are the Speaker, Lagos House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa; Senator Adeola Olamilekan Solomon, James Falake, members of Governor Advisory Council, Kemi, Nelson, Henry Ajomale, members of State House of Assembly, Bisi Yesufu, Abiodun Tobun, Rotimi Olowo, among others.

The three-days event with the theme:”A Consensus Agenda for Rebuilding Lagos” was organised by the Office of Civic Engagement.

It was also attended by traditional rulers, chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, and political office holders.

Speaking, Gbajabiamila charged all the political leaders and stakeholders on unity of purpose to make their dream come to reality for the state, pledging support of his colleagues in getting Federal Government assistance for the Lagos project

“We need unity across arms of government. This unity does not mean one arm subservient to the other, nation building is a joint task”, he said.

Speaking at the event, Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the foundation for the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge would commence before the end of 2021.

He said his administration was determine to execute the Fourth Mainland Bridge, as it would improve movement in the state.

”We did not politically promise Fourth Mainland Bridge but we are going to do Fourth Mainland Bridge. With your prayers and by the grace of Almighty God, we shall turn the swords and lay the foundation for the building and construction of that Fourth Mainland Bridge before the end of this year.

”We are on course and I am sure that the 37km ring road is on track, which will change the face of transportation and movement in Lagos,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

The governor stated that his administration was on course to complete the two rail projects that was started several years back, both the Blue Line and the Red Line.

He disclosed that before the end of the administration, the project would be completed and trains would move on those two rail lines.

The governor said the theme of the parley came up as a result of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the mayhem wreck on the state during #EndSARS protest.

Sanwo-Olu said with the level of destruction, there was no alternative than to start rebuilding Lagos, of which all stakeholders in the development and growth of Lagos State had to come together to share experiences and proffer solutions.

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Obasa urged every one to contribute their quota effectively to the discussion of moving Lagos a greater height.

He commended Gbajabiamila and other federal legislature for their passion and for representing the state well.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement, Princess Aderemi Adebowale in her welcome address, stated that the 16th edition of the Executive and Legislative Parley was aimed among others at reaching consensus on issues germane to the growth and development of Lagos.

She thanked the political leaders for attending the retreat and also called for a one minute silence for three members which include Late Senator Bayo Oshinowo; Lagos Lawmaker, Late Tunde Buraimoh, a party stalwart, Lanre Razak, who died of COVID 19 pandemic last year.