Security operatives have arrested four men caught stealing MTN solar inverter batteries in Enugu.

ASP Daniel Ndukwe, the Enugu State Police Command spokesperson disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, February 25.

Ndukwe said the suspects broke into the MTN station at Ene Town in Udi and stole 16 pieces of solar inverter batteries.

According to him, “On 20/02/2021 at about 0100hrs, following a distress call received at 9th Miles Police Division that hoodlums were operating at MTN Telecommunications Mast Station located at Ebe Town in Udi L.G.A. of the State, operatives attached to the Division immediately swung into action and arrested the suspects.”

The suspects are Uzo Kingsley, 26, of Umuezike Umuaga in Udi L.G.A, Ebere Chibuike, 25, of Aria Road, Enugu, Agu Chinedu, 20, of Works, New Market, Enugu, and Igwe Kingsley, 23, of Works, New Market, Enugu.

The statement reads in part: “Sixteen (16) pieces of Solar Inverter Batteries and a yellow-coloured Hi-Jet Daihatsu Mini Bus with Registration Number: BLF 596 XA and Fleet Number: R-07/8398 used for the operation were recovered. However, a discreet investigation is ongoing to arrest other members of the syndicate and charge them to court.”